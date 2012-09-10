FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Estimating costs of making General Motors' Volt
#Business News
September 10, 2012 / 4:19 AM / 5 years ago

Factbox: Estimating costs of making General Motors' Volt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - It costs General Motors Co an estimated $75,000 to $88,000 per car to build the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, based on current sales and production volume, according to auto industry consultants who spoke with Reuters.

Here is a breakdown of their average per-car cost estimates. Development and tooling are considered fixed costs. Parts and labor are variable manufacturing costs, dependent on production volume.

Fixed-cost figures are based on total Volt sales of 21,500 cars through August, and will drop in the future as sales and production volume increases.

Fixed Costs

* Development: $18,650

* Tooling: $37,350

Production Costs

* Standard Parts, Material and Labor: $12,000

* Unique Parts, Material and Labor: $12,000

TOTAL: $80,000

Note: This does not include marketing and other wider corporate/administrative costs.

Reporting By Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Martin Howell & Theodore d'Afflisio in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
