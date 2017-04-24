FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's NorthWest offers to buy rest of Generation Healthcare
April 24, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 4 months ago

Canada's NorthWest offers to buy rest of Generation Healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada's NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO) on Monday offered to buy the rest of Australia's Generation Healthcare REIT GHC.AX that it does not already own, valuing the company at about A$491 million ($371 million).

NorthWest, the biggest shareholder in Generation Healthcare with a 22.7 percent stake, offered to buy the remainder at A$2.24 per share.

Generation Healthcare's shares closed at A$2.27 on the Australian Stock Exchange on Monday.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

