Canada's NorthWest offers to buy rest of Generation Healthcare

(Reuters) - Canada's NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO) on Monday offered to buy the rest of Australia's Generation Healthcare REIT GHC.AX that it does not already own, valuing the company at about A$491 million ($371 million).

NorthWest, the biggest shareholder in Generation Healthcare with a 22.7 percent stake, offered to buy the remainder at A$2.24 per share.

Generation Healthcare's shares closed at A$2.27 on the Australian Stock Exchange on Monday.