Privately held Genesys in talks with potential buyers: WSJ
May 19, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

Privately held Genesys in talks with potential buyers: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Call-center software company Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc is in talks with potential buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The Daly City, Calif., company is in initial talks with private equity firms and technology companies for a deal that could value it at more than $3.5 billion including debt, the Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

However, the discussions may not lead to a deal, the report said.

A Genesys representative told Reuters the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
