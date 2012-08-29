Piraeus in talks to buy SocGen's Greek unit

ATHENS/PARIS (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) is in talks to buy Societe Generale’s (SOGN.PA) Greek unit Geniki GHBr.AT, as Greece’s battered banks consolidate in an attempt to cope with the country’s debt crisis.

Hammered by a deep recession and rising loan impairments, Greek banks are relying on the central bank for liquidity as access to interbank markets and the European Central Bank remains closed.

Societe Generale and other French banks - the only foreign lenders with a significant presence in Greece - are looking to cut their exposure as the country’s outlook remains bleak and their loss-making units require continued funding. Fears of Greece exiting the euro have also weighed.

“Piraeus Bank is in confidential discussions with Societe Generale on the possible acquisition of its stake in Geniki Bank,” Piraeus said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

SocGen said the talks were at an advanced stage. No potential terms were disclosed.

Fellow French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) on Tuesday said a similar deal to sell its Greek unit, Emporiki, could be wrapped up within weeks.

News of the Geniki negotiations comes weeks after Piraeus agreed to take over the healthy part of state lender ATEbank AGBr.AT and become the country’s second-largest lender by assets.

Geniki, bought by SocGen in 2004, lost 66.3 million euros ($83.3 million) in the first three months of the year versus a loss of 98.6 million a year earlier. Its losses rose to 796 million in 2011 from 411 million in 2010.

Greece’s economy is projected to shrink 7 percent this year as government austerity measures to cut deficits and secure continued international funding take their toll.

Euro zone leaders are awaiting a report from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund on Greece’s long-term growth and debt reduction prospects as the country hopes to gain more time to meet conditions attached to its bailout.

($1 = 0.7958 euros)