March 26, 2012 / 12:46 PM / in 6 years

Genivar profit rises on acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian engineering company Genivar Inc GNV.TO reported a more than three-fold jump in quarterly profit helped mainly by acquisitions.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to C$9.9 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share, from C$2.7 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Total revenue for the company, which provides engineering services, rose 11 percent to C$172 million.

Genivar’s conversion from an income fund to a corporation took effect on January 1, 2011.

Shares of the Montreal-based company, which have risen 33 percent in the last five months, closed at C$26.93 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

