FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genmab announces positive results for sclerosis drug candidate
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 10, 2013 / 8:08 PM / 4 years ago

Genmab announces positive results for sclerosis drug candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish biotech firm Genmab on Thursday announced positive results from a phase II study of its sclerosis drug candidate ofatumumab.

In a randomized study of 232 patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, treatment with ofatumumab significantly reduced the cumulative number of new brain lesions, the company said.

Relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis is the most common form of multiple sclerosis, which is an inflammatory disease of the central nervous system.

“We are encouraged by the results from this study,” Genmab’s chief executive Jan van de Winkel said in the statement.

There were no unexpected safety findings in the study, Genmab said.

Ofatumumab is being developed under a co-development and commercialization agreement between Genmab and Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Ofatumumab is sold under the name Arzerra for the treatment of blood cancer.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.