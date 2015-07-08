Genmab, Novartis leukemia drug Arzerra filed for European approval

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its headquarters in Basel October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novartis submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the use of ofatumumab, branded as Arzerra, as maintenance therapy for patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia, its co-developer Genmab said.

The application is based on interim results from a Phase III study. Arzerra is already approved in Europe for use in combination with other drugs for some therapies.

(This version of the July 7 story was corrected to clarify that Novartis submitted application, not Genmab.)