Genmab, Novartis leukemia drug Arzerra filed for European approval
#Health News
July 8, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Genmab, Novartis leukemia drug Arzerra filed for European approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its headquarters in Basel October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novartis submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the use of ofatumumab, branded as Arzerra, as maintenance therapy for patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia, its co-developer Genmab said. 

    The application is based on interim results from a Phase III study. Arzerra is already approved in Europe for use in combination with other drugs for some therapies.

(This version of the July 7 story was corrected to clarify that Novartis submitted application, not Genmab.)

Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
