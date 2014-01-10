FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genting lays groundwork for Miami gaming resort with new partners
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 10, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 4 years ago

Genting lays groundwork for Miami gaming resort with new partners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Genting Bhd (GENT.KL), Southeast Asia’s biggest gaming group, has partnered with three U.S. horse racing associations as it seeks to build a gaming resort in Miami, Florida.

Genting Malaysia Group (GENM.KL), in which Genting Bhd is the largest shareholder with a 47.1 percent stake, signed an agreement with Gulfstream Park Racing Association Inc, the Florida Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association Inc and the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association Inc.

“The partnership is the initial step towards enabling Genting Malaysia to create a leisure and entertainment resort, which includes a gaming facility with 2,000 slot machines in Miami,” Genting Malaysia said in an announcement to the stock exchange late on Thursday.

Genting last month said it would spend up to $4 billion to develop an unfinished resort on the Las Vegas strip. Earnings from the United States made up 5.4 percent of the company’s third-quarter revenue.

Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.