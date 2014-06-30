FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home healthcare provider Gentiva rejects Kindred Health's offer
June 30, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

Home healthcare provider Gentiva rejects Kindred Health's offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Home healthcare service provider Gentiva Health Services Inc GTIV.O said its board had rejected an unsolicited offer from Kindred Healthcare Inc (KND.N), saying the offer significantly undervalued the company.

Kindred raised its offer to $14.50 per share, or $573 million, in cash earlier this month, but said last week it was prepared to revise or withdraw its offer after reports that Gentiva might be trying to buy rival Amedisys Inc (AMED.O).

Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

