Mortgage insurer Genworth Financial profit rises 79 percent
April 29, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

Mortgage insurer Genworth Financial profit rises 79 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc (GNW.N) reported a 79 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher income from its global mortgage insurance and U.S. life insurance businesses.

Net income rose to $184 million, or 37 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $103 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating income from the global mortgage insurance business rose about 29.5 percent to $132 million, while income from the U.S. life insurance businesses rose 10.6 percent to $94 million.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

