Genworth sees after-tax GAAP loss of $275-$325 million

(Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc (GNW.N) said it expects to record an after-tax GAAP loss of $275 to $325 million in the third quarter ending Wednesday as it agreed to sell certain blocks of term life insurance to Protective Life Insurance Co.

Genworth will continue to administer and service these policies, which represented about $108.7 billion as of June 30.

A majority of them are reinsured to River Lake Insurance Co and River Lake Insurance Co II.

Genworth will report third-quarter results on Nov. 3.