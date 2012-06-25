GeoEye shares tumble on loss of government contract

(Reuters) - Shares of GeoEye Inc lost nearly a quarter of their value after a U.S. government agency warned it could cut funding to the satellite imagery provider, potentially cutting off a major source of revenue and making the company a takeover target for bigger rival DigitalGlobe Inc.

The U.S. National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) on Friday said it will not renew the EnhancedView contract with GeoEye for the full year.

GeoEye and DigitalGlobe won a combined $7.3 billion contract in 2010 to supply images to U.S. spy and military agencies. The EnhancedView program accounted for 41 percent - about $150 million - of GeoEye’s revenue in 2011.

The companies revealed earlier this year that they had attempted to merge to be in a better position to deal with defense budget cuts, but when talks fell through GeoEye tried to buy DigitalGlobe.

“The contract loss raises the real possibility that GeoEye could become a minority partner on the program,” said Chris Quilty, a Raymond James analyst, downgrading the stock to “underperform” from “strong buy.”

Quilty said the outlook for GeoEye appeared grim but the company could emerge as a whole if the EnhancedView budget is fully funded and Congress intervenes to level the playing field between DigitalGlobe and GeoEye.

“We believe the odds, however, are not in GeoEye’s favor.”

DigitalGlobe last week said NGA plans to renew its contract for the third full year, without any cuts.

For GeoEye, however, the NGA is proposing to pay for three months if the company reaches some milestones, and the next nine months only if it received 2013 funding from the government.

It was not immediately clear why the NGA decided to cut GeoEye’s part of the contract and not DigitalGlobe‘s. DigitalGlobe had earlier said its offering is cheaper.

“We have higher-end imagery, and I guess in a budget situation like this NGA is more focused on the quantity,” GeoEye CEO Matthew O‘Connell said on a conference call on Monday afternoon.

POTENTIAL TAKEOVER TARGET

Friday’s news could determine the fate of consolidation in the commercial satellite imagery industry.

GeoEye offered to buy DigitalGlobe for $792 million in May. But DigitalGlobe rejected the offer, saying it would fare better than GeoEye in the expected round of budget cuts and would wait for the decision on EnhancedView contract to take the next step.

Against the backdrop of funding uncertainty, it is difficult to construct a scenario in which GeoEye can improve upon its $792 million bid, JP Morgan analyst Paul Coster said.

“DigitalGlobe might be positioned to acquire GeoEye under favorable terms if the latter loses NGA funding,” he said.

GeoEye CEO O‘Connell said Congress could still restore funding to the program: “We have received a lot of positive signals that Congress will restore funding for the program and that it is unlikely our contract will be significantly affected.”

He also assured investors and analysts that the company has sufficient funding to launch its GeoEye-2 satellite and keep it in service even without any additional cost-share payments from the NGA.

CFO Joe Greeves said the company can adequately fund its operations till 2014.

Shares of GeoEye, which have fallen 23 percent since DigitalGlobe rejected its takeover offer in May, closed at $14.24 on Monday on the Nasdaq. They had touched a 6-year low of $12.87 earlier in the session.