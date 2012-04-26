FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-president George H.W. Bush opens up for HBO film
April 26, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Ex-president George H.W. Bush opens up for HBO film

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former President George H.W. Bush smiles as he listens to Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speak as he met with Bush to pick up his formal endorsement in Houston March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Donna Carson

(Reuters) - Former President George H.W. Bush, who has never written a memoir, has told his story in his own words for an HBO documentary to be broadcast on television in June.

HBO said on Thursday that the documentary, called “41” to reflect Bush’s position as the United State’s 41st president, sees Bush reflecting on his childhood, family and a life that took him from World War Two navy aviator to CIA director, vice-president and the White House.

It was filmed over a 17-month period at Bush’s Kennebunkport, Maine summer home and his presidential library in Texas, and will be aired two days after he marks his 88th birthday on June 12.

HBO said Bush agreed to take part in the documentary after meeting writer and director Jeffrey Roth and seeing his documentary film “The Wonder of It All” about the Apollo moon walkers. The film is executive produced by long-time family friend Jerry Weintraub.

Bush was U.S. president from 1989 to 1993. Although he released a collection of letters and diary entries in 1999, he has not written an autobiography or memoir of his years in power.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

