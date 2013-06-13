FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British singer George Michael writing new album
#Entertainment News
June 13, 2013 / 2:40 PM / in 4 years

British singer George Michael writing new album

Constance Watson

2 Min Read

British singer George Michael performs on stage during his "Symphonica" tour concert in Vienna September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

LONDON (Reuters) - British singer George Michael is writing a new album while he recovers from head injuries sustained during a car accident last month, his spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The 49-year-old former Wham! frontman has been recuperating at home after nearly two weeks in hospital. British media reported that Michael fell out of a car at speed on a busy motorway outside London during rush hour on May 16.

“He’s doing extremely well,” Michael’s spokeswoman said. “He is writing a new album.”

There was no release date for the new material.

The “Careless Whisper” singer has sold an estimated 100 million records over his career, but has hit the headlines for his personal life more often then for his music recently.

The car accident was the latest incident in a string of health scares and other mishaps.

Last year, Michael canceled a tour of Australia due to “major anxiety” brought on by a 2011 battle with severe pneumonia in Vienna, where he was treated in intensive care for a month.

In 1998 he was arrested in California for “engaging in a lewd act” in a public toilet. He has also had a number of run-ins with British police for possession of narcotics, and served time in jail for driving under the influence of cannabis.

Editing by Paul Casciato

