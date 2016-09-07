Three killed in midair plane collision in Georgia

(Reuters) - Three people were killed when two planes collided above a regional airport in Georgia on Wednesday, a fire official said.

The crash occurred near the West Georgia Regional Airport in Carroll County, about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta, said a county fire department employee who did not give her name.

The spokeswoman could not say what types of planes were involved in the collision or the exact time of the incident. Fire officials were on the scene investigating, she said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone survived the crash or what caused it.

Live video of the airport posted online by WSB-TV at about noon local time showed what appeared to be a smashed single-engine aircraft lying on a large lawn or runway. A second aircraft was not shown.