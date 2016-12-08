An African penguin is seen at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) prior to its release at Stony Point near Cape Town, South Africa, December 8, 2016. Georgia Aquarium/Addison Hill/Handout via REUTERS

Kristen Hannigan, senior trainer at Georgia Aquarium, watches from the shore after the release of penguin chicks that were rehabilitated by the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) at Stony Point near Cape Town, South Africa, December 8, 2016. Georgia Aquarium/Addison Hill/Handout via REUTERS

Kristen Hannigan, senior trainer at Georgia Aquarium, helps in the release of penguin chicks that were rehabilitated by the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) at Stony Point near Cape Town, South Africa, December 8, 2016. Georgia Aquarium/Addison Hill/Handout via REUTERS

An African penguin colony is seen at the Stony Point Nature Reserve, where 223 rehabilitated penguin chicks were released by the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) with assistance from partnering organisations like Georgia Aquarium at Stony Point near Cape Town, South Africa, December 8, 2016. Georgia Aquarium/Addison Hill/Handout via REUTERS

An African penguin which was rehabilitated by the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB), is seen prior to its release at Stony Point near Cape Town, South Africa, December 8, 2016. Georgia Aquarium/Addison Hill/Handout via REUTERS

Kristen Hannigan, senior trainer at Georgia Aquarium, helps in the release of penguin chicks that were rehabilitated by the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) at Stony Point near Cape Town, South Africa, December 8, 2016. Georgia Aquarium/Addison Hill/Handout via REUTERS

Twenty-three rescued African penguins that had been abandoned several weeks ago along the coast of South Africa were released back into the wild on Thursday, according to officials at the U.S. aquarium who helped rehabilitate them.

Experts from the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, which treats threatened seabirds, transported the penguins in cardboard boxes to the coast near Cape Town where they waddled on the sand before swimming out to sea.

As many as 900 African penguins are rescued and need rehabilitation each year due to environmental factors such as oil spills, food shortages and habitat degradation, according to the aquarium.

Experts from the Georgia Aquarium, which has a colony of African penguins and a breeding program, have been traveling to South Africa since 2009 to help in rescue efforts, a spokesman for the aquarium said.

The population of African penguins, Spheniscus demersus, has dropped 60 percent in the past 30 years. It is considered an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and listed on its Red List of Threatened Species. The black-footed, medium-sized penguin is confined to the waters of southern Africa.

(Writing by Patricia Reaney in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)