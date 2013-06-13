Georgia arrests two foreign citizens suspected of "terror" plot

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgia has arrested two foreign citizens suspected of preparing to carry out a “terrorist act”, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

One of the two men, identified as Mikail Kadiev and Rizvan Omarov, was wanted by international police organization Interpol, the ministry said. It did not identify their nationality or give any more details about the alleged plot.

“The Interior Ministry’s counter-terrorism center has thwarted an attempted terrorist act at the stage of preparation,” Nino Giorgobiani, a ministry spokeswoman, told reporters.

Video footage released by the ministry showed the two men being arrested, although their faces were blurred out. Two Russian passports were also shown, although identification details were also obscured.

The ministry said Kadiev had been hiding in Georgia from Interpol since 2011, although he had traveled outside the country occasionally during that time.

Large amounts of powerful explosives, electronic detonators, firearm and munitions, as well as fake identification documents, were recovered from the apartment in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi where the two men allegedly lived.

“An intensive investigation and search are underway to identify and arrest those who were providing support to the two detained men implicated in plotting a terrorist act,” the ministry said in a statement.