FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Opposition MP's car explodes in Georgia's capital, injuring passersby
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 4, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Opposition MP's car explodes in Georgia's capital, injuring passersby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI (Reuters) - A Georgian opposition lawmaker was unhurt when his car exploded in the capital Tbilisi on Tuesday but five passersby were injured, Rustavi-2 television reported, just three days ahead of a parliamentary election.

Givi Targamadze from the United National Movement (UNM), the largest opposition party, was in the front seat next to the driver when the blast occurred.

The driver also escaped unhurt but three passersby were slightly injured and two others were taken to hospital.

Georgia's election pits the ruling Georgian Dream Party against the UNM, which lost a national election in 2012.

In other pre-election violence, two men were shot and wounded on Sunday at an open-air speech given by independent candidate and former defense minister Irakly Okruashvili in the town of Gori.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.