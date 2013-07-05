FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia arrests two after truck search yields record heroin find
#World News
July 5, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

Georgia arrests two after truck search yields record heroin find

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgian police have arrested two foreigners after finding 116 kg (255 lbs) of heroin in a truck, the country’s biggest seizure of illegal drugs, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

A Turk and a Moldovan were detained on Wednesday after crossing the border from Armenia in a truck with tens of millions of dollars worth of heroin hidden in a secret compartment, ministry spokeswoman Nino Giorgobiani said.

Ex-Soviet Georgia is on a drug trafficking route between Asia and Europe, often originating in Afghanistan and moving westward via Iran and the South Caucasus and onward to Russia, Turkey or Western Europe, according to a recent U.S. State Department report.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Steve Gutterman and David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
