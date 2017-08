Two Georgian politicians poured water over each other and exchange kicks and blows during live TV debates ahead of the parliamentary election. A member of the Industrialist party Zaza Agladze poured a glass of water over his opponent Irakli Glonti from State For The People party.

Glonti replied with throwing water on his opponent.

They continued with trying to push and kick each other as presenter Maka Razmadze who also got splashed with water tried to keep them apart in the studio.