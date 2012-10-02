FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2012 / 3:07 PM / 5 years ago

Russian PM says Georgia poll shows people want change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday victory for the opposition in an election in Georgia showed people wanted change, and welcomed the possibility of “more constructive” forces entering parliament.

“If this outcome becomes reality the political landscape of Georgia will become more diverse,” Russian news agencies quoted Medvedev as saying. “We can only welcome this as it probably means that more constructive and responsible forces will appear in parliament.”

Russia fought a brief war with Georgia in 2008 and has difficult relations with President Mikheil Saakashvili.

Reporting by Gleb Bryanski

