Georgia tycoon says confident ex-Soviet state can join NATO soon

Georgia's President Mikheil Saakashvili (L) greets Bidzina Ivanishvili, prime minister nominee and Georgian Dream coalition leader, before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Tbilisi October 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

TBILISI (Reuters) - The Georgian tycoon whose opposition coalition won a parliamentary election expressed confidence on Tuesday that the former Soviet republic would be able to join NATO soon, emphasising relations with the West are a paramount priority.

“We are striving toward Europe and Georgia will definitely be able to become a member of NATO soon,” Bidzina Ivanishvili, who intends to become prime minister once parliament convenes, said after a meeting with President Mikheil Saakashvili.

