Georgian opposition leader predicts election victory

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgian opposition leader Bidzina Ivanishvili said he believed his opposition coalition had won a parliamentary election on Monday, despite the ruling party’s own claim of victory.

Shortly after a spokeswoman for President Mikheil Saakashvili’s United National Movement said the ruling party would have a majority in the 150-seat parliament, Ivanishvili said he expected his Georgian Dream to win at least 100 seats.

The rival claims could open the way to a post-election standoff. Any instability would worry the West because of the Caucasus country’s role as a conduit for Caspian Sea energy supplies to Europe and its pivotal location between Russia, Iran, Turkey and Central Asia.