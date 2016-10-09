OSCE says Georgian parliament vote was competitive with some flaws

TBILISI (Reuters) - The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said on Sunday that a parliamentary election held in Georgia the previous day had been competitive and that fundamental freedoms had been generally respected.

The OSCE gave the election a broadly positive assessment in a statement, but flagged up allegations of unlawful campaigning, incidents of violence, some procedural counting problems, and accused some broadcasters of not providing balanced coverage.

With more than three quarters of the vote counted, partial results show the ruling Georgian Dream party is on track to comfortably win the election.