FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
OSCE says Georgian parliament vote was competitive with some flaws
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 9, 2016 / 11:03 AM / a year ago

OSCE says Georgian parliament vote was competitive with some flaws

Prime Minister and leader of ruling Georgian Dream party Giorgi Kvirikashvili speaks during a rally after the parliamentary elections in Tbilisi, Georgia, October 8, 2016.David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI (Reuters) - The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said on Sunday that a parliamentary election held in Georgia the previous day had been competitive and that fundamental freedoms had been generally respected.

The OSCE gave the election a broadly positive assessment in a statement, but flagged up allegations of unlawful campaigning, incidents of violence, some procedural counting problems, and accused some broadcasters of not providing balanced coverage.

With more than three quarters of the vote counted, partial results show the ruling Georgian Dream party is on track to comfortably win the election.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.