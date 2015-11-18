No alcohol allowed for death row inmate in Georgia

Marcus Ray Johnson is pictured in this undated booking photo provided by Georgia Department of Corrections. REUTERS/Georgia Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters

ATLANTA (Reuters) - An inmate facing execution in Georgia will not be allowed to have a six-pack of beer for his final meal, state prison officials said on Wednesday.

Death row inmate Marcus Ray Johnson’s request was denied because alcohol is considered a contraband item, the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Instead, he will be offered a standard institutional tray of baked fish, cheese grits, dry mixed beans, cole slaw, cornbread, cookies and fruit punch ahead of his execution set for Thursday night, officials said.

Johnson, 50, was sentenced to death after being convicted of murder in a woman’s 1994 fatal stabbing. Angela Sizemore was stabbed 41 times after leaving a bar with Johnson in Albany, Georgia, according to court records.

Johnson told police he “kind of lost it” when Sizemore became angry with him for refusing to snuggle after they had sex but said he did not remember killing her, court records show.

His attorneys are fighting his lethal injection, which is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday.