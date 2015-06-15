Zoo animals still at large in Georgia after floods damage capital

TBILISI (Reuters) - Several dangerous zoo animals were still on the loose in the Georgian capital on Monday, authorities said, a day after floods destroyed their enclosures and allowed them to escape.

Although most animals had been rounded up, locals were advised to use caution and call an emergency number if they came across any bears, tigers, lions or leopards that might still be at large.

“It’s difficult to say how many animals are still roaming the streets,” Tbilisi zoo director Zurab Gurielidze told reporters.

On Sunday a hippopotamus was one of the big game animals recaptured. Many animals were killed by the floods. Others, including six wolves, were destroyed by the police.

In the early hours of Sunday, heavy rains had turned the city’s river Vere into a torrent, washing away buildings, roads and cars. Thirteen people were killed in the floods and a further nine are still missing.

Three zoo workers were among the dead, including a woman who was trying to save lions and tigers. Several weeks ago she lost an arm when a tiger attacked her, local news agencies said.

The floods left a thick layer of mud and debris on the streets, making road travel extremely difficult. On Sunday, locals were advised to stay indoors due to the dangers posed by the escaped animals.

By Monday, declared a national day of mourning, thousands of people had joined council workers in cleaning up the mess.

“We are here to help. We could not stay at home, when our city needs our support. This tragedy did not leave anyone indifferent,” said Kakha Buadze, 20, a student.

As locals prepared to return to work on Tuesday, police advised them to avoid car travel unless absolutely essential, as many road were likely to remain impassable for days.

The Finance Ministry has put the estimated damage at up to 45 million lari ($20 million) and government officials were in touch with international donors to discuss aid.Some experts said the flood was caused by a landslide that occurred near the city.

($1 = 2.23 lari)