Sacked defense chief's party quits Georgia's ruling coalition

TBILISI (Reuters) - One of six parties in Georgia’s ruling coalition pulled out on Wednesday, depriving the coalition of a parliamentary majority following rifts over the former Soviet republic’s pro-Western policies.

“We have left the coalition,” said Irakly Alasania, who was dismissed as defense minister on Tuesday.

The Free Democrats have 10 of the coalition’s 83 seats in the 150-seat parliament. Its departure leaves the coalition reliant on independent deputies for a majority.