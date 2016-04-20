FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia kayaker disappeared to avoid facing sex-crime charges: police
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 20, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

Georgia kayaker disappeared to avoid facing sex-crime charges: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Georgia kayaker reported missing was found in Oklahoma on Wednesday after apparently faking his disappearance to avoid facing charges he tried to have sex with a child, authorities said.

Cody Magee, 38, of Savannah, Georgia was reported missing on Sunday after he went kayaking near his home, according to a statement from the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police.

His 12-foot kayak was found on a nearby beach the next day, police said.

Magee was found during a traffic stop in Oklahoma City, some 1,100 miles away from his home. Police said he was being held pending extradition to Georgia on charges of computer pornography, criminal attempt to commit a felony (child molestation) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

It was not immediately clear if Magree had contacted a lawyer. A warrant was issued on Monday after he missed a court appearance on the charges, which stem from an online pornography bust a year ago.

Police believe Magee staged his disappearance to avoid the court hearing, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police statement.

Magee’s disappearance on Sunday triggered a two-day search that involved police, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Reporting by Karen Brooks in Fort Worth, Texas; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.