Georgia's interior minister resigns after death of his critic

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgia’s interior minister resigned on Friday, days after the murder of a man who had accused him of covering up the circumstances of the killing of two men by the police.

“Although these allegations are not true, I feel moral responsibility and quit,” Alexander Tchikaidze said in a statement posted on the interior ministry’s website.

In 2006, police shot two men in a car who had refused to pull over. They said the men had fired at them first but Yuri Vazagashvili, the father of one of the dead men, campaigned against what he said was a cover-up.

Vazagashvili was killed by a explosive device that went off as he was visiting his son’s grave on Tuesday, police said.

Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili said he had accepted the resignation.

Tchikaidze’s resignation is unlikely to weaken the government which still enjoys high poll ratings two years after coming to power.