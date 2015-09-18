Ex-mayor of Georgian capital gets four-and-a-half years in jail

TBILISI (Reuters) - A former mayor of the Georgian capital Tbilisi was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail on Friday on charges of misspending public funds, in a case the opposition says is politically motivated.

Gigi Ugulava was released from 14 months of pre-trial detention late on Thursday, after the constitutional court ruled that keeping him detained beyond a nine-month limit was unconstitutional, but was promptly sent back to prison after Friday’s guilty verdict.

“It’s not a legal verdict, it’s just revenge,” Beka Basilaia, Ugulava’s lawyer, told reporters.

Ugulava himself and his supporters and fellow members of his opposition United National Movement refused to enter the courtroom to hear the verdict in protest at what they said was a legal farce.

Dozens of ex-officials including a former prime minister have been arrested on charges such as abuse of power and corruption since a new government took office after former president Mikheil Saakashvili’s party was defeated in an election three years ago.

Ugulava, elected mayor of Tbilisi in 2010, was suspended in December 2013 after being charged with misuse of public funds, although the constitutional court ruled last year that the suspension had been unconstitutional.

Western countries have expressed concerns that the government of the former Soviet republic of 3.7 million people has used selective justice to persecute political opponents, an allegation that officials deny.