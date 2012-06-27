Georgia impounds some assets of opposition tycoon

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgian authorities on Wednesday impounded some assets of billionaire opposition leader Bidzina Ivanishvili in a move likely to raise tension in the Caucasus state ahead of a parliamentary election this year.

The bailiffs from the National Enforcement Bureau said that Ivanishvili’s 100 percent share in Cartu Bank, 21.7 percent share in Progress Bank as well as his 100 percent share in JSC Cartu Group had been seized after the tycoon’s refusal to pay a multi-million-dollar fine imposed on him earlier this month.

Ivanishvili said he had no longer owned shares in any of the companies in Georgia after handing them over to his son. State authorities said Ivanishvili was still the owner. It was not immediately clear what the impounded assets were worth.

“The Georgian Central Bank had not been notified about any changes in ownership of Cartu Bank’s shares as well as Progress Bank’s shares,” the National Enforcement Bureau said in a statement.

Ivanishvili said the decision was illegal. “The authorities can seize whatever they want, because they are already acting beyond any legal framework,” he told reporters.

Police seized satellite dishes last week from a firm owned by Ivanishvili’s brother and suspected of giving them away to win votes for Ivanishvili’s Georgian Dream coalition challenging President Mikheil Saakashvili’s party in the election.

The state audit agency ruled earlier this month that the free distribution of satellite dishes with a loan from Ivanishvili violated party funding rules, and he was fined 63.1 million lari ($37 million).

In a separate case, Ivanishvili was fined 11.2 million lari, making a total penalty of 74.3 million lari.

In an apparent effort to ease tension, Georgia’s parliament plans to start debate on reforms to the electoral code that would require all cable providers to carry all channels in the run-up to a parliamentary election in October.

Ivanishvili, 56, whose fortune is estimated at $6.4 billion by Forbes magazine, has united opposition parties in the Caucasus state of 4.5 million, but opinion polls show Georgian Dream trails far behind the ruling United National Movement.

Saakashvili became the West’s darling when he rose to power after the bloodless “rose revolution” that toppled Eduard Shevardnadze in 2003. But opponents have since accused him of curbing political freedoms and criticize him for leading Georgia into a brief, disastrous war with Russia in August 2008.