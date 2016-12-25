Knife-wielding man in Georgia shot by police

(Reuters) - A Georgia man wielding a knife was shot by police and critically wounded after he confronted two officers responding to a domestic disturbance near Atlanta, officials said on Sunday.

Stephan Richardson, 23, was shot several times around 7 p.m. ET on Saturday evening by Gwinnett County Police officers after he confronted them in a threatening manner, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), which is investigating the shooting.

The incident occurred in Buford, Georgia, an unincorporated area of Gwinnett County about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of Atlanta.

The officers, who were not injured, were not identified, according to the GBI.

Richardson was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center and was in critical condition as of Saturday night, GBI spokesman Bahan Rich said by email. Further updates on his condition were not available on Sunday other than he was still being treated.

When the investigation is completed, the matter will be turned over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office for review, the GBI said.