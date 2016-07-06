FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Eight Georgia prisons locked down after spate of violence
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 6, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

Eight Georgia prisons locked down after spate of violence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Eight prisons in the state of Georgia have been placed on lockdown after rising tensions between gangs led to the murder of one inmate and a series of fights that sent 16 other convicts to the hospital, correctional officials said on Wednesday.

Prisoner movement has been restricted at the eight prisons and visitation has been canceled until further notice, Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Gwendolyn Hogan said.

The violence began when inmate Joshua Brooks was found unresponsive in his cell at Calhoun State Prison in Morgan, Georgia on June 11, Hogan said.

An autopsy later determined that Brooks had died from blunt force trauma and a subsequent investigation led to the arrest of three prisoners and a correctional officer in connection with his death.

On June 20 multiple fights broke out between inmates at Smith State Prison in Glenville, Georgia, resulting in injuries to some 20 inmates, 16 of whom were taken to outside hospitals, Hogan said. All 16 have since been returned to the prison.

In addition to Calhoun and Smith, the state's Autry, Hancock, Macon, Telfair, Valdosta and Ware prisons were also placed on lockdown, Hogan said.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.