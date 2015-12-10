FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia accuses Russia of violating its airspace
December 10, 2015 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

Georgia accuses Russia of violating its airspace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgia said that a Russian military helicopter had violated its airspace on Thursday and that the incident threatened regional stability.

Georgia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its Internet site that a Russian Mi-8 combat helicopter had crossed into the country’s airspace over an area adjacent to the rebel Georgian region of South Ossetia.

“It violated the airspace controlled by the central government and flew over a local municipality and police buildings,” the ministry said.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry called the incident “provocative in nature and posing a threat to the security and stability in the region”.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

South Ossetia and Georgia’s other breakaway region of Abkhazia were recognized by Moscow as independent states after Russia’s five-day war with Georgia in August 2008.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
