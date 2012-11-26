FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia teen accused of killing stepfather with sword
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 26, 2012 / 7:50 PM / in 5 years

Georgia teen accused of killing stepfather with sword

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A 16-year-old boy accused of killing his stepfather with a Samurai-style sword was scheduled to make his first court appearance on a murder charge on Monday.

The fatal stabbing occurred late Friday following an argument between the teen and his 36-year-old stepfather, said Pickens County Sheriff Donnie Craig.

Police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the teen used a Samurai-style sword that was part of a collection of replica items in the home, but Craig would not comment on the type of sword on Monday.

The teen has been charged with murder as a juvenile but prosecutors could request to have him tried as an adult, Craig said.

Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.