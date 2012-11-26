Georgia teen accused of killing stepfather with sword

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A 16-year-old boy accused of killing his stepfather with a Samurai-style sword was scheduled to make his first court appearance on a murder charge on Monday.

The fatal stabbing occurred late Friday following an argument between the teen and his 36-year-old stepfather, said Pickens County Sheriff Donnie Craig.

Police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the teen used a Samurai-style sword that was part of a collection of replica items in the home, but Craig would not comment on the type of sword on Monday.

The teen has been charged with murder as a juvenile but prosecutors could request to have him tried as an adult, Craig said.