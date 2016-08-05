Twin infant girls die in Georgia after left in hot car: media

(Reuters) - Twin infant girls died after they were left in a car in northwest Georgia during a hot, humid day on Thursday, Atlanta media reported.

The 15-month-old girls were found in a car parked outside an apartment complex in Carrollton, Georgia, about 50 miles (80 km) west of Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Bystanders tried to cool the unresponsive infants in a pool before paramedics rushed them to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, the newspaper said.

Police were questioning the father of the twin girls, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Temperatures in the Carrollton area on Thursday reached above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius), with high humidity.