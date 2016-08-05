FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Twin infant girls die in Georgia after left in hot car: media
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 5, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Twin infant girls die in Georgia after left in hot car: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Twin infant girls died after they were left in a car in northwest Georgia during a hot, humid day on Thursday, Atlanta media reported.

The 15-month-old girls were found in a car parked outside an apartment complex in Carrollton, Georgia, about 50 miles (80 km) west of Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Bystanders tried to cool the unresponsive infants in a pool before paramedics rushed them to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, the newspaper said.

Police were questioning the father of the twin girls, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Temperatures in the Carrollton area on Thursday reached above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius), with high humidity.

Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.