Kerry says U.S. hopes Syria truce a positive sign of things to come

TBILISI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday he hoped a 72-hour truce in Syria was "a harbinger" that more ambitious and long-lasting similar deals could be struck.

"We very much welcome the Syrian army declaration of 72-hours of quiet," Kerry told a news conference in Tbilisi, adding that discussions were underway to try to extend the truce.

"We are trying very hard to grow these current discussions into a longer lasting ... enforceable, accountable cessation of hostilities that could change the dynamics on the ground," he said.

The Syrian military declared a 72-hour "regime of calm" covering all of Syria from 1 a.m. on Wednesday (2200 GMT Tuesday), a military source told Reuters, although fighting and air attacks have been reported since then.