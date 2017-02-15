Georgian police arrest American wanted on terrorism charges in Uzbekistan

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgian police on Wednesday arrested an American citizen wanted in Uzbekistan on charges of terrorism and were in the process of extraditing him, Georgia's interior ministry said.

The man was arrested at the airport in the Black Sea town of Batumi after a joint operation between police and Georgian Interpol officers, and is also wanted for forming a criminal group, sabotage and the illegal obtaining of ammunition.

The ministry gave no further details.