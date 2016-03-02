German court throws out objections by far-right NPD in ban case

Nationaldemokratische Partei Deutschlands (NPD) party leader Frank Franz (L) and the party's lawyer Peter Richter (C) arrive for the start of a trial at the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, Germany, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

KARLSRUHE, Germany (Reuters) - The top judge at Germany’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected some objections by the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD) to legal moves to ban it as a threat to the state and ordered that hearings go ahead.

Lawyers for the NPD, a fringe radical party, said that hearings would include details from state-paid informants - an argument that led to the collapse of a previous attempt to outlaw the party in 2003.

They questioned official assurances that ties had been cut to informants among the party’s top officials.

But Court President Andreas Vosskuhle, on the second day of hearings in Karlsruhe, said: “We have consulted and come to the view that currently there is nothing to stop the proceedings.”

The case will now center on whether the NPD aims to damage or eliminate the democratic order or jeopardize Germany’s existence - as the federal states, which have initiated the court action, allege.

The domestic intelligence agency says the party, which has only 5,200 members, has close links to neo-Nazis and has branded it anti-Semitic, racist and revisionist.

The case is particularly sensitive at a time when a debate is raging in Germany over the impact of a high influx of migrants, many from the Middle east.

It has never won enough support to be represented at a federal level, but it secured a European Parliament seat in 2014 and has one seat in the eastern state of Mecklenburg Vorpommern assembly.