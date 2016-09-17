FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Car of Germany's anti-immigrant AfD party leader set ablaze
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 17, 2016 / 1:34 PM / a year ago

Car of Germany's anti-immigrant AfD party leader set ablaze

Frauke Petry, chairwoman of the anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) attends a pre-election meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 16, 2016.Axel Schmidt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Unidentified attackers set fire to the car of Frauke Petry, the leader of Germany's anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, police said on Saturday.

"We are currently assuming it was arson," a police spokeswoman in the eastern city of Leipzig said, adding that investigators were still collecting evidence at the scene.

The attack happened late on Friday and there has been no claim of responsibility so far, the police spokeswoman added.

Petry wrote on Twitter: "An arson attack was committed on my car yesterday. Is this what we have come to..."

Last year unknown attackers set fire to the car of AfD deputy leader Beatrix von Storch in Berlin.

The right-wing AfD has gained support as voters become uneasy with Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy toward refugees. Around one million migrants arrived in Germany last year, many fleeing conflicts in the Middle East.

The AfD won a shock 20.8 percent in an election in the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern two weeks ago, knocking Merkel's conservatives into third place.

Merkel's party looks set to suffer a second electoral blow on Sunday in a Berlin city election.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Hans-Edzard Busemann; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.