German captive freed in Afghanistan after two years: government

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign ministry said on Friday a German man taken captive in Pakistan two years ago was now free and in the care of German authorities in Afghanistan.

The ministry declined to give any further details.

“Relieved that a German hostage is free and in the government’s care,” the ministry tweeted. “He is in good health considering the circumstances.”

German newspaper Bild named the hostage as aid worker Bernd M. and said German special forces had helped secure his release from the Taliban.