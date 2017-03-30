FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany charges Afghan man with Taliban membership
March 30, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 5 months ago

Germany charges Afghan man with Taliban membership

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German prosecutors have charged an Afghan citizen with being a member of the Taliban and an accessory to attempted murder by taking part in armed attacks by insurgents against policemen in Afghanistan.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office (GBA) said in a statement on Thursday that 21-year-old Hekmat T. received military training by the Taliban after he joined the militant group in mid-2013 and took part in four attacks against policemen.

"In two additional clashes, he fired his own Kalashnikov automatic rifle in the direction of the Afghan police," the GBA said. "It is unclear if there were deaths or injuries among the Afghan security forces."

The statement did not confirm when he had arrived in Germany or if he was an asylum seeker, but said that he left the Taliban at the start of 2014.

The GBA said it was charging the man with membership of a "foreign terrorist organization" and that he had been arrested on Dec. 1 last year. He has been in pre-trial custody.

The charges were filed March 20 at the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz, some 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Frankfurt, it said.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Toby Davis

