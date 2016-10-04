FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2016 / 3:18 PM / a year ago

Germany to set conditions for future aid to Afghanistan

Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a news conference in Riga, Latvia, September 13, 2016.Ints Kalnins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier plans to make future aid to Afghanistan conditional on Kabul's agreement to implement reforms and repatriate migrants, ministry officials said on Tuesday.

Steinmeier is due to announce the decision at an international aid conference for Afghanistan that begins in Brussels on Tuesday.

Germany had planned to provide 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in help for Afghanistan over the next four years, but wants Kabul to do more to combat corruption, protect human rights and work for democratic and economic progress.

Ministry officials said Steinmeier would also insist that Kabul accept its citizens who had been denied asylum in Germany and continue to cooperate with German officials on broader migration issues.

Germany is one of the main donors to Afghanistan, where the Islamist Taliban group has made significant territorial gains against government forces.

Afghan security forces are due to start a major push into the northern city of Kunduz on Tuesday with the support of U.S. forces.

U.S. officials last week said they expected donors to pledge over $3 billion a year in development support for Afghanistan, but funds would be dependent on reforms and countering corruption.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
