Germany cancels delivery of last 37 Eurofighter jets: source
#Business News
February 19, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

Germany cancels delivery of last 37 Eurofighter jets: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A EADS Eurofighter Typhoon jet rolls at the Swiss Army Airbase in Emmen, central Switzerland November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will not take delivery of the final shipment of 37 Eurofighter jets, a defense source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Deputy Defense Minister Stephane Beemelmans told the parliamentary defense committee that the last 37 jets had been cancelled, the source said.

The cancellation means Airbus Group (AIR.PA), which makes the Eurofighter, will miss out on business. In 2011 the cost of a single Eurofighter in the first shipment of jets was put at 57 million euros.

Originally, the German military wanted 180 Eurofighters but there has never been a decision or a contract for the final tranche.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold

