9 months ago
November 17, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 9 months ago

Flights at Berlin Schoenefeld grounded due to problem with private plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin Airport said the runway at Schoenefeld airport to the south-east of the city is currently closed due to an incident with a private plane.

"There are currently no take-offs or landings. This is due to a technical problem with a private plane," the airport tweeted on Thursday.

Schoenefeld airport is predominantly served by low-cost carriers such as easyJet and Ryanair.

Eurocontrol, the European air traffic network operator, said the runway was closed until 1600 GMT.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

