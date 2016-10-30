FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
New offers received in sale of Frankfurt Hahn airport: owner
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 30, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 10 months ago

New offers received in sale of Frankfurt Hahn airport: owner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A passenger walks past the terminal of Frankfurt Hahn airport 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of Frankfurt, Germany June 6, 2016.Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Fresh offers for Germany's loss-making Frankfurt-Hahn Airport are being examined by its local government owner after a planned sale to a Chinese investor collapsed earlier this year.

Shanghai Yiqian Trading Company failed to make any payments for the international airport, a former military base, and the sale process was restarted at the end of July.

"The subsequent evaluation of the offers will take some time and will also have to be agreed by the European Commission," the Rhineland Palatinate interior ministry said in a statement.

The airport is used mainly by budget airline Ryanair.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.