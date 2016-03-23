Munich Airport's CEO says may see short-term dip in passengers after Brussels attacks

MUNICH (Reuters) - Munich Airport, Germany’s second largest, still expects passenger numbers to grow faster this year than in 2015 although attacks in Brussels could result in a short-term dip, the hub’s CEO said on Wednesday.

“There will possibly be a slight dip,” Michael Kerkloh said, forecasting passenger numbers will rise by between 4 and 6 percent this year after increasing 3.2 percent in 2015.

Kerkloh was in Brussels and on his way to the airport there on Tuesday, narrowly escaping the attacks by 15 minutes.

He said airport security is already high, although there would be more random checks and police presence at state-owned Munich airport as the Easter holidays get underway.

The attack at Brussels airport, which was followed by an explosion on the city’s subway system, took place in the public part of the terminal building and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Wednesday blamed Europe’s porous borders and lax security for the attack.

The events prompted countries across the world to step up police presence at transport hubs.

“Everything that we can put in place quickly, we have,” Munich airport manager Thomas Weyer said, adding authorities should not rush into hasty decisions on security.