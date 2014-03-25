Union calls for strike at German airports on Thursday morning

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Passengers travelling through Germany’s major airports, including Frankfurt and Munich, face delays on Thursday after trade union Verdi called on public sector workers to take part in strike action to put pressure on employers in pay talks.

Verdi said it called on ground staff, baggage handlers and maintenance staff to strike during the morning shift on Thursday, which runs until 1300 GMT.

The union said it expected flight cancellations and significant delays. The strike action will affect Cologne-Bonn, Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover and Stuttgart, as well as Munich and Frankfurt, Europe’s third largest hub.