Germany says will not extradite anyone facing death penalty

BERLIN (Reuters) - No one will be extradited from Germany if they face the death penalty, a spokesman for the German foreign ministry said on Monday when asked about an Al Jazeera journalist who has been remanded in custody in Berlin at Egypt’s request.

“I don’t think one can say this loudly enough: Of course, nobody will be extradited from Germany who risks being sentenced to death abroad,” Martin Schaefer told a news conference on Monday.

A Cairo court sentenced Ahmed Mansour, who has dual Egyptian and British citizenship, to 15 years in prison in absentia last year on a charge of torturing a lawyer in 2011 in Tahrir Square, the focus of the uprising that toppled veteran autocrat Hosni Mubarak.