European Parliament Deputy President injured in car crash
February 23, 2013 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

European Parliament Deputy President injured in car crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The deputy president of the European Parliament, Alexander Alvaro, was seriously injured in a car crash in western Germany overnight, a spokesman for the European liberals group ALDE said on Saturday.

Alvaro, 37, is a member of Germany’s Free Democrats.

“I have been informed of a car crash involving Alexander Alvaro, I am deeply shocked by the horrific accident. On behalf of the European Parliament and his colleagues, I wish him a speedy and full recovery,” European Parliament President Martin Schulz said in a statement.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Jon Hemming

